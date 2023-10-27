Angels report cards: Grading Matt Moore's reliable 2023 season
When healthy, Matt Moore was extremely reliable.
In an attempt to improve a bad bullpen, the Los Angeles Angels signed both Carlos Estevez and Matt Moore to free agent contracts. Estevez had an unbelievable first half but finished poorly. Moore on the other hand was awesome from start to finish until the Angels waived him.
Moore came to Anaheim as a late signing coming off an unbelievable year in Texas. The fact that Moore had pitched so poorly for so long prior to that breakout in Texas likely scared teams away from guaranteeing him multiple years. The Angels didn't have to give him multiple years, but probably regret only giving him one after how good he was for them.
Matt Moore deserves an A- grade for his 2023 season
Matt Moore's contract was for one year and $7.55 million. That's it. In the 41 appearances he made with the Angels, Moore posted a 2.66 ERA in 44 innings of work. He settled in beautifully as Estevez's primary set-up man, and Phil Nevin was able to trust him in just about any situation. Moore was used against both righties and lefties, and sometimes was asked to record more than three outs if the Angels needed it. Most of the time, he was impeccable.
Serving as the team's eighth inning man, Moore had a 4-1 record with 20 holds and just two blown saves. Those blown saves came in his final two appearances with the Angels when the team was already out of it.
The Angels had struggles of their own this season, but when Moore appeared the team went 29-12. Even in his one appearance against the Angels this year as a member of the Guardians the Angels won that game.
Moore was waived at the end of August in a last-ditch effort for the Angels to get under the luxury tax. The Guardians picked him up and used him until they were out of it themselves. Moore got claimed again by the Marlins and helped them squeak into the playoffs.
With the Angels, Moore was everything they could've asked for. Over the last two years he's been one of the best left-handed relievers in baseball. Perry Minasian attempting to bring Moore back for another year or two shouldn't be ruled out.