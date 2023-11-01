Angels reunion candidates: 1 possibility, 1 definitely not happening, 1 somewhere in between
This team could really use a Jerad Weaver...
The Hunter Renfroe experiment didn't work at all for either side
Hunter Renfroe was one of, if not the biggest addition the team made last offseason. He was acquired in a trade with the Brewers and was expected to slide in perfectly in the middle of the Angels order behind Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani, and Anthony Rendon.
Renfroe got off to a good start in April, but really cooled down as the season progressed. He was one of very few Angels who was able to stay healthy, but after May 1 he contributed very little offensively.
Renfroe was one of the most consistent power hitters in the game for a while, but his power production took a step back with the Halos. He was miserable with runners in scoring position, and only really seemed to be productive in games that had a lopsided score.
The Angels could use a guy like Renfroe to either play right field against lefties in a platoon with Mickey Moniak, and/or DH a lot if Shohei Ohtani leaves. A guy with Renfroe's track record would actually be a solid fit if he was willing to accept a slightly reduced role. Unfortunately, his major struggles with the Angels should turn the team away from even giving him a call. It simply wasn't the right fit.