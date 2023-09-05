Angels roster: 3 newcomers we shouldn't get attached to
The Los Angeles Angels decided to bring in a slew of players at or around the trade deadline who all just so happened to be on one-year deals. The goal was clearly to win in 2023 and just figure things out in 2024 and beyond as they go. The plan failed miserably, and the Angels are now back where they've been a lot over the last decade, playing meaningless baseball in September.
Several of the players the Angels acquired were waived before September began with the goal of saving some money and dipping under the luxury tax in mind. It was tough seeing the Angels admit defeat without playing any meaningful games, but it was the right move with their chances practically at zero.
Those players who latched onto other teams are gone, but there're three other newcomers who we shouldn't expect to see back next season.
1) Randal Grichuk was already put on waivers by the LA Angels and won't return in 2024
The Angels had decided they had enough of Randal Grichuk and placed him on waivers along with five other players. Those five others were all claimed while the struggling Grichuk surprisingly went unclaimed through the waiver wire.
Grichuk had a great first half of the year with the Rockies, but immediately after being traded to the Angels saw his production plummet. Overall, he's slashing .179/.231/.366 with six home runs and 10 RBI. He's been a bit better over the last week, but the Angels are 9-23 in games he's appeared in for a reason.
The Angels outfield will already consist of Taylor Ward, Mike Trout, and Mickey Moniak in some capacity. The Angels could use a right-handed bat to platoon with Moniak and Grichuk would make some sense in that regard, but with his production with the Angels being so subpar, looking elsewhere makes the most sense.
It's a shame things didn't work out with the former first round pick of the Angels, but it's hard to see this marriage lasting beyond 2023.