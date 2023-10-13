Angels rumored managerial candidates has one new and exciting name
Let's hope he's as good of a manager as he was a player.
The Los Angeles Angels are reportedly said to be seeking a veteran manager per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. This makes some sense with the Angels failing with the inexperienced Phil Nevin, and with their young players needing some veteran leadership.
A name that's been floated around, almost too consistently for there to not be any smoke there, is Buck Showalter. The former Mets manager obviously fits the bill of an experienced manager who also is a guy Heyman believes Arte Moreno likes, and that Perry Minasian has a connection with from his Rangers days.
In Heyman's latest article, he lists Showalter as a potential name for the next Angels manager but he also mentions one other name that should get plenty of Angels fans excited. Darin Erstad.
Darin Erstad would be a fun hire but doesn't fit the experienced label
Whether or not the Angels are actually seriously interested in Erstad remains to be seen, but he could be a guy to get Angels fans to believe in the future of this team. The legendary outfielder spent 11 of his 14 MLB seasons with the Angels, making two all-star teams, winning three Gold Gloves, and, of course, winning the 2002 World Series.
Erstad played a key role in that 2002 season for the Angels and is one of the best players in the history of the franchise. He absolutely knew what he was doing on the field as a player and always played the game the right way.
Erstad's coaching record isn't anything substantial. He was the head baseball coach for his alma mater, the University of Nebraska, for eight seasons before resigning in 2019. That's definitely some experience, but he doesn't have any professional managerial experience.
If the Angels opt to hire Erstad, this would be them taking another chance on a manager hoping he's the missing piece. All I can say about that is hopefully he's as good of a manager as he was a player if the team does decide to bring him in.