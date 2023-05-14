Angels rumors: 5 AL Central relief pitcher trade targets to already start thinking about
2) LA Angels should already start thinking about trading for Liam Hendriks
Is there a better story than Liam Hendriks' story right now? Hendriks was diagnosed with Stage 4 non-Hodgkins lymphoma in December and is on the road to recovery.
Hendriks beat cancer, and is on a rehab assignment with the White Sox right now. His first three appearances went well, but he allowed four runs while recording just two outs in his most recent time out. While it might take Hendriks a little while to get back into a rhythm, I have no doubt that he'll eventually find his groove.
When right, Hendriks is one of the best closers in the game. He's a three-time all-star and has even finished in the top-ten in AL Cy Young balloting twice.
Hendriks is probably a bit less likely as a trade target than some other guys out there because he's making $14 million and we all know how unlikely it is that Arte Moreno lets Perry Minasian go over the luxury tax, but maybe the Angels can give Chicago a piece back to make the money work or have them eat some money.
Hendriks can close games and he can do it at an all-star level when right. Even if he isn't 100%, he'd be more than capable as a seventh inning guy. There's a club option worth $15 million for the 2024 season which is fine value if he pitches well, and they can let him go if he doesn't.