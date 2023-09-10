Angels rumors: Team is open to trading Mike Trout this offseason under one condition
Has Mike Trout played his last game with the Angels?
The Los Angeles Angels are set up to have an eventful offseason no matter what transpires with Shohei Ohtani hitting free agency. Whether the Angels actually find a way to retain their superstar remains to be seen, but that could have an impact on what happens the rest of the way.
Unlike Ohtani, the Angels were successful in locking up Mike Trout on a record-setting 12-year contract. This contract is set up to keep Trout in Anaheim potentially for the rest of his career, but with the Angels on track to finish with their eighth consecutive losing season and their ninth straight season with no playoffs, Trout could very well run out of patience.
The Angels center fielder has plans to discuss things with owner Arte Moreno, and could potentially express enough dissatisfaction to the point where he'd request a trade. It sounds like, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, if Trout were to request a trade the Angels would comply.
LA Angels are open to trading Mike Trout only if he requests a trade
"The Los Angeles Angels, perhaps for the first time, are open to trading All-Star outfielder Mike Trout if he indicates to them that he wants out. Trout has exclusive no-trade rights and said recently that he wants to have a private conversation with the front office and ownership about their direction. "- Bob Nightengale - USA Today
From what Nightengale said, it sounds like the Angels are not looking to move Mike Trout unless he specifically asks for it. This makes sense because a trade involving the best player in franchise history would be extremely difficult to pull off.
Trout has a full no-trade clause, a very large contract remaining, and has had trouble staying healthy. The chances of the Angels getting a substantial return are slim unless Arte Moreno shocks the world and eats a substantial portion of the seven years and roughly $250 million that remain on Trout's deal.
Presumably what happens with Ohtani in free agency will help Trout make a decision. Chances are he'll ride things out with the Angels if Ohtani signs a long-term deal, but if Shohei leaves, the chances Trout wants out would likely increase. This is something to absolutely keep an eye on.