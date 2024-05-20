Angels somehow find themselves distantly involved with Shohei Ohtani gambling scandal
By Drew Koch
Shohei Ohtani is no longer part of the Los Angeles Angels organization. But that doesn't mean the Halos are not part of the ever-evolving news cycle involving the alleged betting scandal surrounding Ohtani and his former interpreter Ippei Mizuhara.
If you haven't heard by now, Major League Baseball was blindsided earlier this year when Ohtani's name was linked to an illegal bookmaking operation. The former MVP has since been cleared of any wrongdoing in the case and Mizuhara negotiated a plea deal with federal prosecutors.
But new information has linked former Angels infielder David Fletcher to Mizuhara's bookie. According to ESPN, Fletcher bet on sports with the Southern California bookmaker, who was also accepting wagers from Mizuhara.
Just like Ohtani, Fletcher is no longer part of the Angels organization. Fletcher was a utility infielder for the Halos from 2018-2023, but signed a minor-league deal with the Atlanta Braves this past offseason. Fletcher is currently suiting up for the Gwinnett Stripers, the Braves' Triple-A affiliate.
According to sources, while Fletcher himself never bet on baseball, a friend of his did. ESPN cites Colby Schultz, a close friend of Fletcher's, as someone who placed bets on baseball — including games in which Fletcher played in while a member of the Angels.
It's not yet known what, if any, action MLB will take as it relates to Fletcher. Having signed with the Braves this past winter, it seems unlikely that any fallout from a potential investigation would affect the Angels organization in any way.
Still, this entire scandal has been a black eye for the league as a whole. Mizuhara is accused of stealing nearly $17 million from Ohtani in order to pay off gambling debts he incurred, and it's only a matter of time before more unsettling details surface.