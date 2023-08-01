Angels trade recently DFA'd pitcher Tucker Davidson to the Royals
The MLB Trade Deadline is here, and the Los Angeles Angels are a team that should be making moves. Fortifying the bullpen should be Perry Minasian's number one priority, and I fully expect him to make a move.
One trade nobody had in their bingo cards involved recently DFA'd Tucker Davidson. The southpaw was acquired in the Raisel Iglesias trade last season, and was just DFA'd last week. He's now off the team and will be in Kansas City.
LA Angels trade Tucker Davidson to the Royals for cash
Davidson is a player Perry Minasian knew from his days in the Braves organization and took a chance on when he traded Raisel Iglesias there last summer. Davidson never had much success in his short stints with the Braves in the majors, but the Angels gave him opportunities both last season and this season to try and prove himself. He failed to do so both times.
Davidson was used solely as a starter after the Angels acquired him last season and he had an ERA of 6.87 in eight starts. He then went into Spring Training battling for the sixth starter spot and pitched well but lost to Griffin Canning. Davidson still was out of options and pitched well enough to earn an Opening Day roster spot.
He got off to a good start this season, posting a 2.25 ERA through his first seven appearances, but his eighth outing saw him give up seven runs while recording just two outs. It's been all downhill from there.
He made just 11 appearances from May 6 through July 15 and had an ERA of 10.91 in 15.2 innings pitched. A lot of those struggled had to do with that aforementioned rough outing, but Davidson still wasn't great beyond that. He was rarely used, and when used wasn't affective.
The Angels DFA'd him and had the option to either trade, release, or demote him if he cleared waivers. The Angels wound up getting cash on the trade market which Arte Moreno will hopefully re-invest into this team.