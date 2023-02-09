Arte Moreno finally speaks publicly but doesn't say much
Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno spoke to a media member for the first time in years. For some reason his choice was Jon Heyman of the New York Post, so he remains unwilling to speak to the local media which is unfortunate for Angels fans who just want to know what's going on.
This interview write-up can be found on the New York Post here. Unfortunately, there isn't much to go off of from this interview.
The entire article is centered around Shohei Ohtani and his impending free agency. It's very possible Ohtani leaves, but there isn't much for Moreno to really say.
The Angels owner to nobody's surprise reiterated his desire to keep Shohei Ohtani in Anaheim for a very long time.
"“I’d like to keep Ohtani,” Moreno told The Post at the MLB owners meetings here. “He’s one of a kind, He’s a great person. He’s obviously one of the most popular baseball players in the world, and he’s an international star. He’s a great teammate. He works hard. He’s a funny guy, and he has a really good rapport with fans.”"- Arte Moreno via Jon Heyman - NY Post
The Angels have every reason to want to keep the best player in the game. He's great on the field and off of it. Brings the Angels boatloads of money in revenue by being the most popular player in the game. The Angels should be doing everything in their power to retain him.
The problem is, it's not up to them. Even if the Angels win the World Series this year there's no guarantee Ohtani would stay. Even if the Angels offer him the most money (doubtful) there's no guarantee he'd stay.
It's good to hear Moreno say this, but actions speak louder than words.
What was really disappointing about this interview is it was ALL Ohtani related. Nothing about him changing his mind in regards to selling the team, nothing about the rest of the players on the team, the stadium, his mistreatment of minor league players, and plenty of other issues as well.
Hopefully Moreno will one day speak to the local media or anyone who will ask him questions that we really want to know the answer to. This interview was not that.