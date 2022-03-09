Best 7 players 25 and under on LA Angels 40-man roster
No. 6 best player 25 and under on LA Angels 40-man roster: Jaime Barria (25 years old)
Jaime Barria is a notable sleeper for the LA Angels heading into 2022. Barria is arguably the frontrunner for the sixth spot in the Angels' starting rotation, and he's probably the best starting pitcher as of THIS moment when considering all the guys in contention for that spot.
Barria recorded a 4.61 ERA last season to go along with a 97 ERA+. Those numbers probably don't blow you away, and shouldn't. But many of the other options are players who had worse years, or haven't had the four years of Big League experience that Barria has.
The thing about Barria is that he's been a legit, full-time, very good starting pitcher for the Halos before. People forget it sometimes, but he started 26 games for Anaheim back in 2018 and recorded a nice 3.41 ERA and 123 ERA+. His potential is a lot higher than people realize, but don't be surprised if Matt Wise identifies that potential and has him ready to go in the starting rotation this upcoming season. He'll at least be in the pen, but he's shown more than just flashes of promise at times in this league as a starter.