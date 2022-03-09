Best 7 players 25 and under on LA Angels 40-man roster
No. 3 best player 25 and under on LA Angels 40-man roster: Patrick Sandoval (25 years old)
Patrick Sandoval battled injuries last year with the LA Angels, so his season was cut short. Let's not forget just how impressive he was when he was on the field, though. Sandy had the tough task of making up for the horrendous Jose Quintana signing, and when he was healthy, he certainly got the job done.
He posted a 3.62 ERA for the Halos in 17 games (14 starts), and struck out 9.7 batters per nine innings. Those were both career-best marks for Sandoval, and he also boasted a 124 ERA+. Sandoval's 1.207 WHIP was solid, and he's only going to get more comfortable as he continues to adjust to the Big Leagues.
The only thing he struggles with is durability, but if he can string 25-plus starts together in a six-man rotation, he'll be just fine. He's arguably the second-best starter on the Angels when healthy, and is a breakout candidate for 2022. He got better and better as the year progressed. Expect more of that for the 2022 season, as Sandy is still young and in a great spot to continue working to get better.