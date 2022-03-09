Best 7 players 25 and under on LA Angels 40-man roster
No. 1 best player 25 and under on LA Angels 40-man roster: Brandon Marsh (24 years old)
Brandon Marsh is already an incredibly strong player defensively for the LA Angels. He came up last year and never had to be sent down even once. Those 70 games of Big League experience were valuable to him, and he's set to take a jump this upcoming season.
He didn't blow anybody away offensively; posting a .254/.317/.356 (.673 OPS). But he did flash his speed that we all came to know and love when he was in the Minors. It didn't equate to a ton of stolen bases (six), but the Angels weren't necessarily a base-stealing team last year. Runners weren't sent all too much.
The point is that whenever Marsh WAS sent--he arrived safely. He was six for seven on stolen base attempts in 2022. He proved that he can have a powerful swing in the Minors, and he'll be a good starting player for the Halos within a couple of years if we don't trade him.
I'm not sold that any of these players would be definitely traded. They all have a lot of potential to have strong impacts on this franchise, and they're all currently on their way. The future may not be as dim as some suggest it to be for our squad.