The best Angels player to wear number 36
The Los Angeles Angels have had 29 different players wear the number 36 in franchise history. The most popular player to a casual baseball fan to wear it is Fernando Valenzuela, the Dodger legend. Valenzuela only appeared in 2 games for the Angels.
Jeff Weaver spent a year as an Angel, but is also more known for his time with the Dodgers. Jered's brother was not good whatsoever as an Angel. His brother was.
Jered Weaver is the best player to wear number 36 in Angels history
Jered Weaver came up in 2006 and wore number 56. He was teammates with his brother. When his brother was traded, Jered would take Jeff's number. Jered would hold on to number 36 for the rest of the time he was an Angel.
Once he switched to number 36, Weaver embarked on what would be a lengthy Angels career. 11 years, 10 of them in number 36. 150 wins. 1,500 strikeouts. Simply put, he became one of the best pitchers in Angels history.
Weaver had as good of a two-year stretch as any Angels pitcher has ever had. In 2011 he went 18-8 with a 2.41 ERA. He was an all-star and finished second in the Cy Young balloting. He followed that up with a 20-5 record, a 2.88 ERA, and a third place finish in the Cy Young balloting.
Overall, Weaver made three all-star appearances and finished in the top five in Cy Young balloting three different times. He was as reliable of a workhorse and ace as there was in the game, constantly giving the Angels top-tier production.
The right-hander ranks third in bWAR for pitchers, second in wins, fifth in WHIP, third in innings pitched, and third in strikeouts.
Should his number be retired?