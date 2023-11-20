Brandon Woodruff, 3 other recently non-tendered players the Angels should consider signing
Low risk, high reward.
2) Nick Senzel
There was a point in time where Nick Senzel was an exciting prospect. He was selected with the second overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft by the Reds, but never quite got going as a big leaguer in Cincinnati. He had just a .671 OPS and never appeared in more than 110 games in a season. Despite that, he can play a specific role for this Angels team.
While Senzel hasn't hit much at the major league level throughout his career, he has proven he can do one thing. Hit lefties. In his career, he has a very solid .794 OPS against southpaws. In 2023 he took that to a whole new level as that OPS sat at 1.008 in 126 plate appearances against lefties. Among hitters with at least 120 plate appearances against lefties, Senzel was tied for seventh in the majors with that OPS figure. He was tied with two players including Freddie Freeman.
With that in mind, there is one Angel in particular who really struggles against lefties in Mickey Moniak. Having Moniak play in right field against right-handed pitching with Senzel slotting in against lefties would be quite good for the Angels. It gives them the opportunity to trade Jo Adell while also upgrading Moniak's platoon partner.
Additionally, Senzel can provide depth all over the diamond. The Angels would prefer he doesn't have to move around much, but he's appeared at five different positions in his MLB career including all three outfield positions.