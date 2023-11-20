Brandon Woodruff, 3 other recently non-tendered players the Angels should consider signing
Low risk, high reward.
3) Trevor Gott
If this name sounds familiar to Angels fans, that's because it should be. Trevor Gott was once an Angel back in 2015 and really impressed in the 48 appearances he made with the team before being traded to the Nationals in the deal that brought back Yunel Escobar. The Angels got decent production out of Escobar, but it also would've been nice to have a solid controllable reliever in Gott.
The right-hander has pitched for five other teams since leaving the Angels and hasn't quite found the same success, but he's still been a decent middle reliever. This past season he split time with the Mariners and Mets and posted a 4.19 ERA in 64 appearances and 58 innings of work. While that ERA isn't anything to get too excited about, he did have a 3.20 FIP and a 3.40 xERA which suggests he got a bit unlucky.
Gott isn't a hard thrower, but he'd bring a new look to this Angels bullpen with his funky delivery. He'd also bring soft contact, as he ranked in the 92nd percentile in barrel rate according to baseball savant. Additionally, he held right-handed hitters to a .586 OPS. He might struggle against lefties, but when used properly he can be extremely effective.
The Angels need a lot of bullpen help. They could use another arm in the back end especially. While Gott isn't that in an ideal world, he can be more than fine in the middle innings and give Ron Washington a dependable arm to turn to.