Can this LA Angels utility player convince Aaron Judge to come to Anaheim?
Last season, it was reported by ESPN's Buster Olney that the LA Angels and New York Yankees had lightly discussed a trade involving Aaron Judge.
Of course, nothing serious took place between these teams, but with the Yankees not extending Judge the offseason before he will be a free agent; speculations of a future trade have arisen since this past offseason. The Yankees did offer Judge a seven-year, $213.5 million extension, but that was less than what he was looking for.
This season, he's proven to be a genius in turning that down--hitting .303/.371/.657 (1.029 OPS) with 18 home runs, 38 RBIs, and 39 runs in his first 49 games. Could that price potentially turn the Yanks away from re-signing him?
Most likely not, but his good friend and Angels' utility player Tyler Wade chose to have a little fun with it anyway. Wade hung out with Judge for dinner this past Monday when the Halos went up to New York to play the Bronx Bombers. To the media, Wade joked about trying to convince Judge to head to L.A. when his free agency gets here.
“You never know, I might have planted a couple seeds,” said Wade with a grin on his face. “But you never know. He’s having a great year, I’m happy for him. He deserves everything that’s coming to him. What he does on the field and off the field, it’s special and you can’t replicate that.”
If Tyler Wade swayed Aaron Judge to come to the Angels, they would likely have the top three AL MVP candidates for '23.
That's because as of right now; Aaron Judge, Mike Trout, and Shohei Ohtani are currently the consensus top three players in the 2022 AL MVP race. If that's any indication of who will be expected to compete for the MVP in 2023, all three favorites would be on the Angels if Judge came over.
The Halos don't need outfielders right now with Trout in center to go along with Taylor Ward and Brandon Marsh in the corners, but Perry Minasian would of course love for the three best players in the world to be on the same squad together. It wouldn't be filling a need, but it would establish incredible offensive dominance over the rest of the American League.