Chase Silseth earns another start following masterpiece vs. Yankees

Chase Silseth's CSW% today was 44.7 (called strikes and whiffs).



That's the highest for any Angels pitcher (min 50 pitches) other than Ohtani since tracking began in '15. (Ohtani only did it 2X.)



Silseth gave up 1 run in 5.2 IP. He struck out 10 and walked 2.



It's 6-2, mid 6.