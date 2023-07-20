Chase Silseth earns another start following masterpiece vs. Yankees
The Los Angeles Angels took each of the first two games of a crucial series against the New York Yankees thanks in large part to some outstanding starting pitching. Both Griffin Canning and Patrick Sandoval pitched extremely well and the offense came through when needed to take the first two games against the Yankees.
In search of a series sweep, the Angels turned to Chase Silseth in a spot start. Silseth took Jaime Barria's rotation spot as the Halos opted to use Barria out of the bullpen in the Houston series. Phil Nevin's decision to do so backfired as the veteran blew a save and an opportunity for the Angels to win a series against Houston.
Silseth has had a wild year, beginning it as a starter in the minors, then a reliever, back to starter, and now he got a shot to face the Yankees in a game the Angels needed to win. The pressure was on, and boy, did he deliver.
Chase Silseth earns another start for LA Angels as he leads team to sweep of Yankees
Chase Silseth was drafted in 2021 and made a quick rise through the system before debuting lqst season. His 2022 season had some highs and a lot of lows. He posted a 6.59 ERA in seven starts. He'd often look fine in the beginning but struggle after reaching 40 pitches or so.
The Angels continued to use SIlseth as a starter but their bullpen issues caused them to bring him up as a reliever this season. The plan was for him to pitch in high-leverage spots. That did not go well. During his time in the majors this season he made one start, that also did not go well. He allowed four runs on six hits in 3.1 innings in a loss in Baltimore.
Silseth was coming off of a dominant start in AAA, but his body of work at the MLB level didn't inspire lots of confidence that he'd do much in this outing. Anyone who doubted him was wrong. Silseth was utterly dominant from start to finish.
The right-hander pitched 5.2 innings, allowing one run on four hits, walking two and striking out ten batters. For reference, Silseth had 13 walks and 15 strikeouts in his 18.2 innings of work at the big league level this season prior to this start. He got 2/3 of the strikeouts in nearly 1/6 of the work last night alone.
Yes, I understand that the Yankees offense has been abysmal for a long time now, but Silseth was also quite good. The simple solution is to start Silseth the next turn through the rotation, move Jaime Barria to the bullpen, and DFA Tucker Davidson.