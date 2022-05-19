Crazy fun fact about Shohei Ohtani shows he's most intriguing pitcher in MLB history
LA Angels' Ace Shohei Ohtani is one of the best pitchers in the game. He's also one of the best hitters in the game. In addition, he's one of the best baserunners in the game. Put it all together, and he's the clear-cut best ballplayer in the world.
Turns out, he's actually even more than that. According to Google Trends, no pitcher is more searched than ShoTime:
It makes sense. Ohtani just completed what was known as the greatest season in baseball history last year. Posting a 9-2 record last season while leading the Angels in starts and innings pitched, Ohtani recorded a 3.18 ERA and 139 ERA+ in the 2021 season.
Posting a 1.090 WHIP, he started the All-Star Game not only as the DH (check out his offensive numbers), but also as the starting pitcher. He's been even better on the mound this year. He currently has a 2.78 ERA, an 0.959 WHIP, and a 2.09 FIP. He's in the running for the Cy Young in 2022. No wonder everyone's searching him--trying to read up on the best thing in sports right now.
LA Angels' Ace Shohei Ohtani is the biggest attraction in the world of sports right now.
Nobody's doing what Shohei Ohtani is doing for the LA Angels in any sport. No player is elite at their craft while being a full-time player at two positions at the same time.
No basketball player is kicking the fifth man off of the floor because he can handle both positions at once better than the fifth man. No football player is playing on both offense and defense full-time, and Ohtani is doing it at an elite level. Of course, everyone wants to search and find out more about the true unicorn that is ShoTime.
In addition to his elite pitching prowess, Ohtani leads the Majors in games played and has put them to great use. He's scored 27 runs of his own and driven in 27 others. Smoking eight home runs and eight doubles, he boasts a .464 slugging percentage. The Halos' two-way sensation has maintained his two-way dominance this season.