The best Angels player to wear number 46
28 players have worn number 46 in Los Angeles Angels history. Jimmy Herget wears it currently, and is coming off of an excellent season for the Angels. The right-hander ended the season as the closer and was one of only a couple of consistent relievers the Angels had. Herget will likely be in a seventh or eighth inning role in 2023, but I still expect great things from him and hope he replicates the success he had.
Herget has the chance with some more solid seasons out of the Angels bullpen to potentially overtake the best Angel to wear number 46, but for now, he's not quite there.
Don Aase is the best player to wear number 46 in Angels history
Don Aase debuted with the Red Sox in 1977 and was traded that offseason to the Angels in exchange for Jerry Remy.
Aase began his Angel career as a member of the rotation and posted a 4.03 ERA in 29 appearances and 178.2 innings pitched. This was his best season as a starter as an Angel.
Aase would spend the first three seasons of his Angels career primarily as a starter. He'd transition fully to the bullpen in 1981 and ended up being a really effective weapon.
In 1981 the right-hander had a 2.34 ERA in 39 appearances and 65.1 innings pitched for the Halos. He had 11 saves and finished 32 games for the Angels that season.
Overall, Aase was solid both as a starter and a reliever. He had a 3.91 ERA in 192 appearances (78 starts) across six seasons for the Angels.