Dream Angels starting lineup for the 2023 season
Dream LA Angels starting lineup: Jared Walsh batting fifth, 1B
Jared Walsh came off a nightmare 2022 campaign where he slashed .215/.269/.374 with 15 home runs and 44 RBI in 118 games played. Walsh was playing hurt for most if not the entire season.
He underwent surgery to correct thoracic outlet syndrome and is expected to be ready for Opening Day.
Hopefully feeling at 100%, Walsh can go back to the hitter he was in 2021 when he was an all-star, hit 29 home runs, and had a 127 OPS+.
A healthy Jared Walsh lengthens the Angels lineup so much. He provides an elite power bat to stick in the middle of that lineup and protects someone like Anthony Rendon, giving him better pitches to hit.
Walsh drove in 98 runs in 2021 and would probably drive in even more if he remained healthy playing on this dream team.
It's a lot to ask for, but if Walsh can revert back to his old form, the Angels lineup would be in such great shape. If anything, I expect him to be much better than he was this past season.