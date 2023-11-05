Dream Angels starting lineup for the 2024 season
Certain dreams can come true!
Batting third for the dream Angels is center fielder Mike Trout
No, the Angels should not trade Mike Trout. The chances of them getting a trade worthwhile that Trout would also accept are almost zero. They're better off keeping their franchise player and hoping he has better injury luck.
The injury bug bit Trout hard once again, as a hamate fracture wiped out all but one game out of his second half. He was in the midst of a down year before going down with his injury, but a down year for Trout is still a great year for most of the league.
The Angels outfielder slashed .263/.367/.490 with 18 home runs and 44 RBI in 82 games played this season. His power was still very prevalent, but he was striking out a lot and had the lowest OPS of his career. Still, an .858 OPS and a 131 OPS+ is nothing to scoff at.
The key for Trout will once again be whether he can stay healthy, but the Angels also need him to hit much better in big spots. Trout struggled with runners in scoring position, and it really felt like that set the tone for most of the team having those same issues. Hopefully when healthy he can come through because he'd have a ton of chances hitting behind Schanuel and Ohtani.