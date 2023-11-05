Dream Angels starting lineup for the 2024 season
Certain dreams can come true!
Batting fifth for the dream Angels is second baseman Brandon Drury
Brandon Drury is a player many speculate could be traded this offseason, but in this dream scenario he stays for the team he grew up rooting and wanting to play for. The Angels signed the veteran infielder to a two-year deal last offseason, and it turned out to be one of the biggest bargains in free agency.
Drury followed up a Silver Slugger season by posting an .803 OPS and being the Angels second-best position player this season behind just Ohtani. He hit 26 home runs, 30 doubles, and drove in 83 runs. He missed a month due to injury, but when he was in there he was one of, if not the best Angels hitter in the clutch as well.
Drury hitting fifth in this lineup behind Schanuel and those three stars would give him a tremendous opportunity to drive in a ton of runs in 2024. There aren't many players on this team I'd rather have up in a big spot.
The 31-year-old is up for his second consecutive Silver Slugger award at both second base and the utility position. There's no reason to believe he can't be in that same conversation again next season especially if he's hitting behind those players.