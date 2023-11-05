Dream Angels starting lineup for the 2024 season
Certain dreams can come true!
Batting eighth for the dream Angels is third baseman Luis Rengifo
The chances of Anthony Rendon being traded or cut before Opening Day are very slim, but it'd be virtually impossible to make a dream lineup that included him at this point. Rendon has been nothing but a distraction off the field, and in the rare times he's been healthy enough to play, he's been extremely underwhelming.
It would've been too unrealistic to say the Angels are going to make another massive signing by bringing in a guy like Matt Chapman to play third base, but having Luis Rengifo start doesn't seem too far-fetched at all. In fact, I'd argue he deserves to play everyday somewhere on this Angels team, and third base might be the most realistic spot with the rest of the infield very clearly occupied.
Rengifo's start to the 2023 season was so bad to the point where many Angels fans including myself were calling for him to get DFA'd or traded at certain points during the year. His second half of the year when he was one of the best players in all of baseball shut everybody up.
Rengifo wound up hitting 16 home runs and putting up a very respectable 111 OPS+ for the Angels this season. Obviously they'd love for him to be more consistent offensively, but I think the Angels would be very happy with another 111 OPS+ season out of him. If he plays consistently I see no reason why that can't happen.