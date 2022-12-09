Every Angels trade candidate and why they could go
3) LA Angels trade candidate Jo Adell has run out of chances
Jo Adell has been given numerous opportunities to claim a full-time role in the outfield for the Angels and it just hasn't worked out. He strikes out too much, doesn't walk enough, doesn't play good enough defense, and doesn't make enough contact. He has speed and power but hasn't put it together at the big-league level at all.
The Hunter Renfroe trade solidified the Angels outfield. Could he be the fourth outfielder? I suppose. Could he play in the minors until someone gets hurt? I suppose. Are these the best options for him and the Angels? Probably not. Both sides could use a fresh start. He can probably land the Angels a reliever from a team that doesn't plan on contending and thinks they can give Adell a shot at an everyday role.
4) LA Angels trade candidate Mickey Moniak is in the same boat
Mickey Moniak has not had quite the same opportunities Adell has had because he's dealt with numerous injuries, but he still has not panned out at this level. The Angels just traded for him at the deadline so the likelihood for him being dealt soon after isn't high, but it's not out of the question either.
Moniak will compete with Adell (if he's still here) for the fourth outfielder job. He hasn't really hit at the big league level and has many of the same issues Adell does offensively, but Adell played in 22 more games this season than Moniak has in his entire big league career.
If Adell stays and wins the fourth outfielder job or the Angels sign someone else to do it, Moniak becomes very available.