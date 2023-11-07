Every free agent in the top 50 MLB Trade Rumors predicts the Angels will sign
There are moves to be made even if the Angels miss out on Shohei Ohtani.
3) MLB Trade Rumors links DH J.D. Martinez to the Angels on a two-year contract worth $40 million
J.D. Martinez is another player that makes sense only if Shohei Ohtani departs. He's a player that at this point is strictly a DH, but is a great one at that. He signed a one-year deal to join the Dodgers last offseason coming off a down year, and to the surprise of nobody, turned right back into the J.D. Martinez of old.
The 36-year-old slashed .271/.321/.572 with 33 home runs and 103 RBI in 113 games played. He would've easily been the second best Angels position player only behind Ohtani despite missing 49 games due to injury. Martinez was an all-star and had a 134 OPS+ on the season, his highest mark since 2019.
Martinez being older and strictly a DH makes him a player only really up for a short-term deal. This works well for the Angels as they don't have to add more long-term money to the books, and he'd be easier to move if things don't pan out the way they envision.
If Ohtani leaves they'd need to bring a bat in to at least put up a somewhat competitive lineup. There is no replacing Ohtani, but Martinez is the second-best hitter available pretty easily. I'd be thrilled if McDonald was right about the team landing him if Ohtani does leave.