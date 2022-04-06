Famous LA Angels player-turned-MLB manager to be on LAA pregame and postgame shows
Former LA Angels (California Angels to be exact) player Bobby Valentine has been announced to be on Angels pre/postgame TV shows this year. Valentine is famous due to being a Major League Manager for 16 years. He managed against the Angels quite a bit when he was the Texas Rangers' manager for eight years.
He won a pennant with the New York Mets, having coached there for seven seasons. He made the playoffs twice there. His most recent stint was with the Boston Red Sox, where he was fired after one tough season in 2012. A lively figure, Valentine has already proven to have a funny enough personality to entertain the fans all year:
As a player on the Angels, he played here for three years. He hit .273/.313/.343 (.656 OPS) with four home runs, 56 runs scored, and 57 RBIs. Not having the best playing career in the league, he is most known for being a Manager.
Bobby Valentine is an interesting choice for the LA Angels.
The LA Angels' broadcast team features a former Angel in Mark Gubicza as the color analyst, and to also have Bobby Valentine to provide the Manager's point of view is outstanding. The team has one of the best broadcast crews in the nation, and adding Valentine adds another unique perspective to it.
It's unclear how often he'll be on right now, but he certainly will provide some great entertainment value whenever he is on. Many members of Angels media in general have taken other jobs recently, so to add someone as big in this game as Valentine is a great sight to see.