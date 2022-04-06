Fans need this Mike Trout Los Angeles Angels bobblehead
Play ball! The MLB season is about to begin, which makes today the perfect time to pick up this new, limited-edition Mike Trout Los Angeles Angels bobblehead.
Mike Trout's health in recent years has led many is baseball to suggest that someone else is the best player in the game today.
Los Angeles Angels fans know better.
Trout is a five tool, do-it-all superstar that the game hasn't seen in years. At just 30-years-old, he's entering the prime of his career. He's already won three MVP Awards and been named to nine All-Star teams.
So, I guess what we're saying is, it doesn't appear that he'll be slowing down anytime soon. Which is why you need to check out this exclusive, limited-edition Mike Trout Los Angeles Angels bobblehead.
Play Ball Mike Trout Los Angeles Angels Bobblehead
From FOCO: Get your lucky cap on, grab your hot dog and popcorn, and fill out your scorecard. It's time to PLAY BALL! This Mike Trout Los Angeles Angels Play Ball Bobblehead is here to bring some superstar status to your collection for all nine innings and beyond.
Only 322 of these bobbleheads are being produced. So you're going to want to head over to FOCO right now and secure a pre-order for $70. They'll begin to ship in October, just in time for the Postseason.
Below, you can find additional item details.
- Portrays player wearing his gameday uniform in an action pose, ready to get in the game and make a big play
- Thematic, team-colored backstop backdrop to make your collection feel more like your favorite ballpark
- Team logo and wordmark team name displays on backdrop, in case there were any doubts where your allegiances lie
- PLAY BALL text display on backdrop to get the game started
- Team-colored flag bunting accents on backdrop to help you plant your flag as the best fan around
- Team logo display on top of base for even more team pride
- Jersey number display on front of base, even though we know he's No. 1 in your heart
- Dirt-textured top of base
- Front name display so everyone knows who the face of your franchise is
- Handcrafted
- Hand painted
Don't wait. Check out FOCO today.
