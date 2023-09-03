Former Angels outfielder enjoys big moment with new team just days after being waived
The Hunter Renfroe experience is one Los Angeles Angels fans will want to forget about as soon as possible. He was brought in with a whole bunch of expectations and failed to come close to meeting them.
The Angels acquired Renfroe in an offseason deal with the Brewers to try and sure up their third outfield spot. With an outfield of Taylor Ward, Mike Trout, and Hunter Renfroe lining up from left to right, the Halos had an argument when it came to rostering the best outfield trio in the majors. Unfortunately, Renfroe didn't hold up his end of the bargain.
Renfroe's tenure with the Angels ended a month early as he was placed on waivers and claimed by the Cincinnati Reds. It took him just two days to come through in the clutch for them after he failed to do so countless times with the Angels.
Renfroe's Reds tenure got off to the start Angels fans could've expected. He went hitless in five at-bats in a doubleheader on Friday and was hitless in his first three at-bats on Saturday. The Reds are a team squarely in postseason contention, and the Cubs are a team they're chasing in the NL Wild Card race. Needing a win badly, Renfroe was up with the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the ninth.
Renfroe had a miserable year in clutch moments with the Angels to put it lightly. This season he's slashed .175/.239/.317 with runners in scoring position with three home runs and 34 RBI. In late and close games he had a .629 OPS. With the bases loaded he had a .524 OPS in 18 at-bats. All signs pointed to Renfroe flailing at some sliders and striking out.
Now that he switched to a Reds jersey, Renfroe found a way to come through and win the game for the Reds. He didn't win the game with a hit, but his fielder's choice helped Cincinnati walk off their division rivals.
On a day the Angels had just one hit in 13 at-bats and scored just one run against the lowly A's, Hunter Renfroe, arguably the least-clutch Angel all year, came through in a big spot for the Reds. Just how we drew it up.