Former MLB player proves he doesn't watch Angels baseball with awful trade suggestion
The Los Angeles Angels do not have a perfect roster. That's no secret to anyone. The rotation has underperformed and was always a man short. The bullpen outside of Carlos Estevez and Matt Moore is shaky at best. The lineup has its faults as well, particularly defensively.
One area the Angels needed to improve heading into this season was the shortstop position. Last season, David Fletcher was supposed to play a lot of shortstop but he missed most of the year due to injury. This caused Andrew Velazquez to play most of the time at short. While Velazquez's glove was elite, his bat left a lot to be desired.
This offseason, the Angels hoped a combination of Gio Urshela, Luis Rengifo, and Fletcher would be enough. Judging by their early-season call-up of prospect Zach Neto, it wasn't. Since being called up, Neto has solidifed the position more than anyone could've possibly imagined and has absolutely topped any realistic expectations we had of him.
The Angels having a 22-year-old rookie playing outstanding shortstop defensively while also seeing his bat come to life apparently isn't good enough for everyone. Former MLB player Cody Decker believes the Halos should be in the market for another shortstop.
Cody Decker, a former San Diego Padre, said on the Foul Territory Podcast that he believes that the Angels need to figure out a way to get Tim Anderson to Anaheim. If you had said this before the season I'd be more on board. Now? Really?
This is no knock on Tim Anderson. When he's healthy I think he's a really good player and is really fun to watch. I really enjoy how he plays the game. Assuming Chicago stays out of postseason contention he can really help someone else down the stretch. But seriously, what're we doing here?
Zach Neto got off to a slow start in his MLB career but is now slashing .246/.318/.364 with two home runs and 14 RBI. He has a 91 WRC+ thanks in large part to starting his career 1-for-16. Since that slow start, Neto is slashing .275/.348/.412 with a 112 WRC+ during that span. He's been worth 0.5 fWAR so far.
Anderson on the other hand, is in the midst of a down year. The two-time all-star is slashing .246/.287/.287 with no home runs and six RBI. He has a WRC+ of 60 and is worth -0.4 fWAR this season so far. I get the track record, but Neto is outplaying him while just getting started. He's been the better hitter and is the far better defender.
Decker wants the Angels to work out a trade for a 29-year-old shortstop with one more year of control after this one to replace their young dynamic 22-year-old shortstop who's been outplaying him. If you had named virtually any pitcher I would've been able to come up with a rationalization. But a shortstop? A shortstop having a poor season? Over Neto? Tell me you don't watch Angels baseball without telling me you don't watch Angels baseball, Cody.