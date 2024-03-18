Get new gear for Los Angeles Angels Opening Day
There's something undeniably special about MLB Opening Day. It's practically the kick-off of Spring and it ushers in an air of hope and optimism for a new season.
This is obviously true for Los Angeles Angels fans, who have been anxiously waiting for the games to actually matter.
But before we see the first pitch, you need to gear up with some new items for a new season. Here are some of our favorites. And hit the jump below the gear to see some incredible factoids about MLB Opening Day.
MLB Opening Day Throughout History
The First Opening Day: On April 22, 1876, the National League played its first-ever games, marking the inaugural Opening Day in MLB history. The Cincinnati Red Stockings defeated the St. Louis Brown Stockings 2-1 in the first game ever played.
President Taft's Tradition: In 1910, President William Howard Taft threw out the ceremonial first pitch on Opening Day for the Washington Senators. This tradition became a staple of Opening Day festivities and continues to this day with the President or a designated representative.
Babe Ruth's Record-Setting Home Run: On Opening Day in 1932, Babe Ruth made history by hitting the first home run ever at the newly constructed Yankee Stadium. Ruth's towering blast in the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox solidified his legendary status and added another chapter to his storied career.
Jackie Robinson's Debut: On April 15, 1947, Jackie Robinson made history as the first African American to play in MLB's modern era when he debuted for the Brooklyn Dodgers on Opening Day. Robinson's groundbreaking achievement paved the way for racial integration in baseball and beyond.
The First Night Game: On April 18, 1950, the St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Braves played the first-ever MLB night game on Opening Day. This historic game, played at Sportsman's Park in St. Louis, marked a significant moment in baseball history and paved the way for the widespread adoption of night games.
Ernie Banks' Enthusiasm: Hall of Famer Ernie Banks, known as "Mr. Cub," famously exclaimed, "Let's play two!" on Opening Day in 1956. This enthusiastic declaration captured Banks' love for the game and became one of his most enduring phrases.
The Perfect Game: On April 4, 1969, New York Mets pitcher Tom Seaver threw a perfect game against the San Diego Padres on Opening Day. Seaver's flawless performance remains one of the most memorable moments in Opening Day history.
Roberto Clemente's Final Opening Day: In 1972, Pittsburgh Pirates legend Roberto Clemente played in his final Opening Day game before tragically passing away later that year. Clemente's legacy as a humanitarian and baseball icon continues to inspire fans around the world, making his final Opening Day appearance a poignant moment in baseball history.
Cal Ripken Jr.'s Streak: Cal Ripken Jr. began his record-breaking streak of consecutive games played on Opening Day in 1982. Ripken went on to play in 2,632 consecutive games, surpassing Lou Gehrig's previous record and solidifying his place in baseball history.
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.