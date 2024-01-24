Grading the Angels free agent signing of Matt Moore
The Angels bullpen overhaul continued as they signed Matt Moore to a one-year deal.
The Los Angeles Angels were one of the quietest teams around the league for much of the offseason, but have woken up in recent days to make their two biggest moves of the offseason so far.
First, the Angels signed Robert Stephenson to a three-year deal. Stephenson is coming off a breakout season and is a player the Angels hope to see improvement from. Now, the Angels have brought back a familiar face, agreeing to terms with Matt Moore as they continue their bullpen overhaul.
Bringing Matt Moore back was no-brainer for the Angels
Last offseason, the Angels signed Moore coming off a breakout season with Texas. Nobody knew if he was going to repeat what looked like a random breakout season, but giving him a one-year deal felt worth it at the time, and he did nothing to disappoint.
Moore was the Angels' most consistent reliever all season long, posting a 2.66 ERA in 41 appearances and 44 innings of work as an Angel before the team placed him on waivers as they were out of contention. He worked beautifully as Carlos Estevez's primary set-up man, and will presumably be a late-game reliever for this Angels team once again.
Bringing Moore back was a no-brainer to begin with for a bullpen in need of another arm, particularly from the left side, but the contract terms make it look even better. Sure, $9 million for a reliever isn't the most ideal amount of money, but the Angels only committed one year to Moore, which is a great thing.
If the 34-year-old struggles, he'll be gone after the year. If he has another good year, he's either valuable trade bait at the deadline or is a player the Angels can think about bringing back once again. The simple fact is you can never go wrong with a one-year deal.
The Angels needed a left-handed reliever and needed one more late-game arm. They got both wrapped in one with Moore. There is absolutely nothing to complain about with this signing, and we can only hope Perry Minasian will begin to improve other areas of the roster with the bullpen looking pretty much complete.
Grade: A-