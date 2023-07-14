Grading the first half of each Angels position player
LA Angels position player first half grade: Mike Trout
It hasn't been a typical Mike Trout year. Let's get that out of the way. He's striking out more, hitting for less power, and has struggled mightily to catch up to high-velocity fastballs. At the age of 31 decline is absolutely a concern for a player who was once the best in the game by a wide margin.
Despite the decline, the injury he suffered is a huge blow to the Angels. They've lost each of the four games he's missed and will have trouble winning consistently with him out.
While this has not been a prototypical Mike Trout year, let's not act like he stinks, please. Through 81 games he's slashed .263/.369/.493 with 18 home runs and 44 RBI. He still has a 138 WRC+ and is still one of the premier hitters in the game. He hasn't met our lofty expectations of him, but those are expectations that only Trout and Ohtani could really reach.
Grade: B
LA Angels position player first half grade: Taylor Ward
Taylor Ward is a player I expected great things from after an unbelievable breakout season in 2022. He put up gaudy numbers leading off most of the year, and had it not been for his injury I believe he would've been even better. This season has been a completely different story.
After a raging hot spring and a great first couple of weeks to the regular season, Ward has struggled mightily. He's slashed .243/.318/.377 with nine home runs and 31 RBI in 83 games. Before Trout got hurt he was starting to lose some at-bats with Mickey Moniak playing so unbelievably well. He's gone from a 137 WRC+ last season to a 93 WRC+ this season. The dropoff has been real, and has absolutely hurt the Angels offense.
Grade: C-