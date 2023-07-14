Grading the first half of each Angels position player
LA Angels position player first half grade: Hunter Renfroe
Hunter Renfroe was one of the key players the Angels brought in this past offseason, and he was expected to play a big role hitting in the middle of the order behind Trout, Ohtani, and Anthony Rendon. For the month of April he did just that, smacking seven home runs and driving in 20 runs with an .844 OPS. Since then, the Angels have been searching for his bat and have come up empty.
He has just eight home runs and 21 RBI in the 55 games he's played in since May 1. He was another player losing some at-bats before Mike Trout went onto the IL. His struggles with runners in scoring position have killed more rallies than I can think of, and his inability to add power for months has been frustrating. He's always been streaky and can flip a switch at any moment. The Angels need that right now.
Grade: C-
LA Angels position player first half grade: Brandon Drury
The Brandon Drury signing was an interesting one. He was a player who randomly broke out last season while playing in a hitter's ballpark only to struggle after being traded to San Diego at the deadline. Despite those struggles in a bigger park, the Angels inked Drury to a two-year deal to come play for the team he grew up rooting for. That wound up being an excellent decision.
He started slowly, but Drury has slashed .277/.322/.500 with 14 home runs and 45 RBI. He has a 123 WRC+ and had a real all-star argument before landing on the IL. As good as his bat has been, his defense has been an even bigger surprise. Drury ranks in the 86th percentile in outs above average according to baseball savant. His ability to play both first and second base has helped the Angels a lot this season.