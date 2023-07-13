Grading the first half of each Angels reliever
LA Angels relief pitcher first half grade: Matt Moore
Matt Moore was the Angels other big-money free agent reliever signing, and like Estevez, he's been awesome. A 1.44 ERA in 22 appearances and 25 innings pitched is nothing to scoff at, and his injury has really hurt this team.
Early on, the eighth and ninth were for the Angels as reliable as any other team with those two locking things down. Moore has 12 holds and has yet to blow a save. The only game he's lost came on a walkoff in extra innings when his runner wasn't on base. He's been a guy who could pitch to righties and lefties and can also record more than three outs when the need is there.
Moore is expected to return shortly after the break, and when he does, expect his name to generate serious interest on the open market. There's a good chance he'll be the best left-handed reliever available.
LA Angels relief pitcher first half grade: Aaron Loup
Aaron Loup is another lefty in the Angels bullpen but unlike Matt Moore, it's been a lost year for the 35-year-old. He signed on after breaking out with the Mets, and he's done nothing since coming here to win the fans over.
Loup's 5.47 ERA in 27 appearances is the highest mark of his career, and after a solid stretch in June and early July, Loup allowed four runs in an inning his last time out before the break. He's unable to be used in high-leverage, and is another guy who feels unlikely to last the entire season.
Grade: D