Grading the first half of each Angels reliever
LA Angels relief pitcher first half grade: Sam Bachman
Sam Bachman was a surprise call-up as he had rough numbers for AA Rocket City as a starter but came up as a reliever and has for the most part been extremely sharp.
He has a 3.18 ERA in 11 appearances and 17 innings pitched. He walks way too many batters which is an issue, but it hasn't been exposed because he's yet to allow a home run. He's been used as both a long reliever and as a high-leverage arm which for a 23-year-old drafted just two years ago is impressive in its own right. He's struggled a bit of late, but has exceeded my expectations.
Grade: B+
LA Angels relief pitcher first half grade: Jimmy Herget
After being the best reliever the Angels had last season, Herget made the team no questions asked. He opened the season as one of the set-up men for the Angels, but some struggles caused him to be sent down in mid-April. His 6.23 ERA wasn't the best sight to look at.
Since then, Herget has pitched better when he's gotten his chances, but as a reliever with options those chances have been few and far in between. Overall, with how good he was last season and how poorly he started this season, it's been a disappointing year for the veteran right-hander.
Grade: C
LA Angels relief pitcher first half grade: Jose Soriano
Much like Sam Bachman, Soriano's promotion was a bit of a surprise. The Angels called up a large portion of Rocket City's bullpen and when things were going well in June, they were a huge reason why.
Soriano has a 3.21 ERA in 12 appearances and 14 innings pitched. Walks have been an issue for him as well, but he's allowed just one home run and only seven hits. Soriano also has a whopping 23 strikeouts in just 14 innings of work. He didn't allow a run through his first six appearances and seven innings and has worked his way into some high-leverage late-game opportunities.
Grade: A-