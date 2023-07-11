Grading the first half of each Angels starting pitcher
LA Angels starting pitcher first half grade: Griffin Canning
Griffin Canning is a pitcher I had absolutely no expectations of entering this season. He was bad in 2021 before landing on the IL and missing the entire 2022 season. He battled for a rotation spot with Tucker Davidson and others in Spring Training and won the sixth starter spot.
For the most part this season, Canning has been what he's always been. A decent fifth starter. He has a 4.62 ERA in his 14 starts and the team has fared pretty well in those outings, going 8-6.
Outside of three clunkers, Canning has been pretty consistent in a rotation that has been anything but. He's gone five or more innings in all but two of his starts, and has pitched into the sixth inning eight times.
He's allowed three runs or fewer ten times including two scoreless outings. One of those came against a high-powered Red Sox offense, and the other came at Coors Field.
He's not an ace, and shouldn't be a mid-rotation guy either, but there's nothing wrong with Canning rounding out a rotation. He could be a guy we see moved at the deadline for a team that needs pitching, and can also hang around and continue to be decent for the Angels. Relative to expectations, he's been just about as good as expected.
Grade: B-