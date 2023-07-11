Grading the first half of each Angels starting pitcher
LA Angels starting pitcher first half grade: Jaime Barria
Jaime Barria opened the season as a reliever and pitched extremely well before getting what he's always wanted, a spot in the rotation. Barria earned the spot because Jose Suarez landed on the IL but even if Suarez hadn't been injured, it felt like either Barria or Tucker Davidson would take his spot.
His 4.94 ERA in six starts isn't great, but it also hasn't been fully indicative of how he's pitched in that role. For the most part, he's been fine.
It couldn't have started much better with Barria as a starter as he delivered five scoreless frames in a victory over Boston. He allowed three runs or fewer in each of his next three starts and the Angels were 4-0 in his first four starts. His last two have been rough.
Nine runs in eight innings combined in defeats against the White Sox and Padres. He gave up four home runs while striking out just five. The Padres start was better than the stats say as he was betrayed by his defense in the first when San Diego did score three against him, but it's also pretty clear that he's better as a long reliever.
Barria wasn't supposed to be a savior. He was never asked to go more than five innings in a start. His job was simple. Keep the Angels in games and be better than Suarez. For the most part, he's done that.
I think both Barria and the Angels are better with him in the bullpen. Maybe we'll see that change if the Angels acquire or promote a new starting pitcher. While he's better in the 'pen, he hasn't been bad in the rotation.
Grade: B-