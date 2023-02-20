Has Angels GM Perry Minasian won the trust of the fans?
Perry Minasian has been the subject of criticism at the hands of Los Angeles Angels fans and for good reason. Since taking over as General Manager the Angels have gone 150-174 and have missed the playoffs in both seasons. They went 73-89 last season.
Minasian has had the opportunity to build around two of baseball's best players if not the two best in Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. Strictly from looking at their record, he's failed miserably.
Minasian is now in year three of his four-year deal. This offseason has been the best he's had by far as Angels GM. Is that enough to have him earn the trust of Angels fans?
Has Perry Minasian won the trust of Angels fans?
This offseason, Minasian has done exactly what he set out to do. This roster already has the stars in Ohtani and Trout, he had to improve the club around them. With the additions he's made, that goal has been accomplished.
The Angels brought in Tyler Anderson to fortify their rotation. While repeating the breakout season he had is unlikely, Anderson should be a major upgrade from what the Angels got from the likes of Noah Syndergaard and Michael Lorenzen.
Minasian has fixed the depth issue that plagued the Angels last season and in seasons prior. Instead of the likes of Andrew Velazquez and Matt Duffy serving as backups, the Angels now have more established players like Gio Urshela and Luis Rengifo without permanent starting spots.
The bullpen which was below average last season now has Matt Moore and Carlos Estevez added to it. That group profiles as at the very least, an average one.
The Angels roster is far from perfect. A playoff appearance will not be easy, but it's at least realistic to think about now. The Angels have the pitching and hitting to get it done. Health is a big factor, but the roster Minasian has built would allow the Angels to survive an injury or two.
Minasian has done all of this while staying under the luxury tax, something Arte Moreno is likely forcing him to do. He was not the one who signed Anthony Rendon to his contract. He's not the one who completely gutted the farm, he's actually started to replenish it. The likes of Logan O'Hoppe, Edgar Quero, and Zach Neto look like legitimate pieces.
Has Minasian done enough to earn your trust? If not, what else does he have to do?