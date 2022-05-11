LA Angels: 3 moments you can't miss from Reid Detmers' no-hitter
No. 2 moment you can't miss from Reid Detmers' no-hitter: The final out
The final out of Reid Detmers' no-hitter was special. It all seemed to come full circle. It was made by his Gold Glove(?) caliber shortstop Andrew Velazquez, who's been making web gems all season.
Detmers was seen as a question mark heading into this season, and he threw a no-hitter. Velazquez was seen as a question mark heading into this season, but he went three for four with a double and secured a no-hitter. Also, the celebration was everything afterwards:
This team clearly loves playing together. Of course they're going to get excited over a no-hitter, but the whole celebration felt like much more than that. It felt like Detmers' teammates were jumping all over their little brother, celebrating what was a proud brother moment for them.
This team's having fun. This team's having their young guys step up and pick each other up on any given night. The man who was supposed to be the worst starter in the rotation didn't allow a single hit all night. There's something special going on here in Anaheim.
The fans know it, but the players clearly do too. The best part about the reaction to the no-hitter, however, was the reaction to Detmers' post-game interview.