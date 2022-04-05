LA Angels bring in ex-World Series champion to bolster bullpen on Minor League deal
The LA Angels have signed Wander Suero to help provide bullpen depth through a minor league deal. Suero was a member of the 2019 Washington Nationals World Series-winning team that beat the Houston Astros despite the 'Stros getting caught illegally sign-stealing electronically.
It was one of the biggest cheating scandals in sports history, yet the Nats overcame it. Part of the reason they overcame it was of course due to lights out pitching. Suero was certainly a part of that. In three World Series appearances for the Nats, Suero didn't give up a single run.
Allowing no hits in two innings, there was a lot to like about what Suero put together in that series. Not walking anybody yet striking out two, he truly was untouchable. It wasn't a fluke situation. Suero recorded a 3.80 ERA or less in two of his first three years of his career (2018 and 2020). In both those years, he had an ERA+ of at least 118.
Signing Wander Suero was a good gamble by the LA Angels.
The LA Angels obviously aren't spending overwhelming money at all on Wander Suero, as it's just a Minor League deal. We know the upside's there, as he showed it in those two seasons. Even in his 'off' 2019, he still shoved in the World Series as previously mentioned and he recorded a 3.07 FIP (second-best of his career).
The reason he likely won't be on our Major League Opening Day roster, however, is due to the fact that he struggled last season. Posting a 6.33 ERA, he recorded a 64 ERA+. His FIP wasn't anything to be positive about as well, as it was a 5.80. He won't make an immediate impact within this pitching staff, but he is a nice depth piece to add in the Minors and to give our coaching staff a chance to fix up and hopefully be ready to go if we see an injury on our Big League squad.