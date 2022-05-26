LA Angels coaching staff breakdown
LA Angels Hitting Coach: Jeremy Reed
Jeremy Reed has been the hitting coach for the LA Angels for the last four seasons (including this one). Reed was originally the Minor League Hitting Coordinator for the Halos from 2017 to 2018. He was no stranger to that title--carrying it for the Milwaukee Brewers in the past.
Reed has done very well with the Angels. Offense has never been the problem with the Halos overall. Despite the Halos taking on some pretty bad contracts that Reed had to work with, the offense of this team hasn't been in much question during his tenure.
That's even with the amount of injuries keeping the Angels' best bats out for the season last year. Even in a year like that, Reed still found a way to find success out of Shohei Ohtani's bat instead. He always tends to come around and remind the fans of how lucky they are to have him with their organization.
Look at Taylor Ward. Reed's worked hard with Ward and it's really paid off. Ward has been one of the best players in the game this year. Reed has many great hitters on his resume, and hopes to add another in Brandon Marsh.