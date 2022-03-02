LA Angels first two series of season canceled due to ridiculous MLB lockout
The MLB lockout has officially reached crisis mode, as the LA Angels, and all MLB teams, have had their first two series of the season canceled. That means that the Halos will not be traveling to Oakland for four games to start the year, and will not continue that road trip for two more games in Seattle.
On the bright side, the Halos will be able to start their season at home, but that's really not the brightest news. Losing games is a serious problem. The season isn't completely ruined by this, but if more games start getting canceled, it could just end up giving baseball another asterisk season.
The Halos will start the season against the defending AL champion Houston Astros. Last year, the Halos were terrible against the Astros, but match up better with them coming into 2022. The Halos would likely rather play the A's to start the season, especially with them expecting to sell nearly the whole roster before the year.
Even if that wasn't the case, however, the LA Angels don't want to be missing games.
The LA Angels have the two best players in baseball, and both are in their primes. Losing games not only means that the sport/fans lose the opportunity to watch and absorb the greatness of these two superstars, but it also means that they have less games to pick up major statistic totals that everybody wants to build on in their careers.
Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani now have two of their last three seasons shortened, giving them less of an opportunity to collect numbers. It's especially brutal for Trout, who also had his 2021 season cut short due to yet another uncontrollable circumstance--a calf tear.
The league owners and league office, who are most to blame for this, need to keep these things in consideration when negotiating from now on. The game could end up wasting an important prime season for many outstanding players, but especially the two best ballplayers in the game who are the last hope MLB has for the league being saved.