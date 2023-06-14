LA Angels: Get Shohei Ohtani's bat flip on a t-shirt NOW
Shohei Ohtani wasn't bashful about pimping out his 460-ft home run on Monday. The seventh-inning shot tied the game for the Halos and LA eventually went on to win it.
The moment itself was immortalized almost instantly on social media - but that's not why we're here. We're here because our friends at BreakingT put it ON A SHIRT.
And it looks incredible.
SHOHEI OHTANI: BAT FLIP by BreakingT ($32)
How do you say "that bat flip was COLD" in Japanese?
- Officially licensed product of MLB Players, Inc.
- Super-soft, durable tees and hoodies.
- Designed and printed in the USA.
- Free returns and exchanges.
BreakingT products are simply the best. Incredibly soft and well fitting, when you put one on you’re going to be comfortable all day long. Plus, they look amazing and other fans are going to be jealous of your awesome t-shirt.
You can order your new favorite t-shirt for just $32 to Wear The Moment and tell the entire world who you’re rooting for.
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.