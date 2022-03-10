LA Angels ink former first-round draft pick during MLB lockout
The LA Angels have officially signed former first-round draft pick Kodi Medeiros to a Minor League deal. The former 12th overall pick (Milwaukee) was pitching in the Chicago White Sox organization. Last year was his first season in AAA ball, and he will likely begin with the Angels in AAA as well.
Medeiros hasn't lived up to the hype yet. His best accomplishment is rising to the Triple-A level, which is indeed an accomplishment. Unfortunately, however, he may be a bit far away from being able to move up again. In Triple-A last year, Medeiros posted a 5.52 ERA and 1.670 WHIP in 30 games.
Hopefully he can build on his high-strikeout rate (11.4 K/9) in 2021 during this 2022 season. Switching organizations during a lockout potentially won't be as tough for Medeiros, however, because Minor Leaguers ARE allowed to attend the spring training going on right now. Only the Major League players are locked out of it.
If there's any time for Kodi Medeiros to be on his third organization in four years, that time is now for the new Angel.
Kodi Medeiros now has the chance to get extended reps from the LA Angels, now that there is a Minor League camp going on where the Minor League guys can get extended reps. Matt Wise can really work with Medeiros and look to figure out why he hasn't been able to achieve what he was expected to coming out of Waiakea High School in Hawaii. He won't have reps taken from Major Leaguers right now.
He appears to have a walk problem, which lessens the impact of his strikeout numbers. He walked 7.7 batters per nine innings in 2021. Giving up a home run and a half every nine innings, that's also something to work on. The talent is clearly there, however, as he wouldn't have been taken that early in the draft if he didn't have a high ceiling.