Chase Silseth among latest group of Angels Spring Training roster cuts
With just nine days until the Los Angeles Angels kick off the 2023 regular season, the Opening Day roster is starting to take shape. There's still some time for the Angels to decide on some roster spots, but a lot of Angels players have learned their fates.
Another large group of Angels players was either reassigned to minor league camp or optioned to AAA Salt Lake. Among those was a candidate for the Angels sixth starter spot.
Chase Silseth headlines latest group of LA Angels roster cuts
This group of roster cuts was very large, as it included 15 players, but none of the players cut were particularly surprising. Silseth was a legitimate sixth starter candidate, but after his brutal start earlier this week his getting optioned was only a matter of time. He won't be on the Opening Day roster but expect to see the young right-hander up at some point this season.
Livan Soto and Zack Weiss were the other members of the 40-man roster optioned to minor league camp. Soto despite a good showing last season in limited action never really had a shot at an Opening Day spot because of the infield depth the Angels have. Weiss never really had much of a shot either after the Angels signed Matt Moore. I'd expect both of them to be up at some point this season.
The players sent to minor league camp who are off of the 40-man roster include a slew of players the Angels signed to minor league deals. None of them were going to make the team, but some really stood out.
Kevin Padlo got off to a hot start but cooled down as time went on. The same can be said about Taylor Jones. Both are primarily corner infielders, positions the Angels are loaded at. If there are injuries though, I think most Angels fans would be fine with these guys stepping in for a little bit.
An interesting player sent down is Chris Devenski, who faced an uphill battle at an Opening Day roster spot but can opt out of his minor league deal to pursue another opportunity.
There are still some players left in big league camp battling for spots like Matt Thaiss, Logan O'Hoppe, Griffin Canning, Tucker Davidson, Ben Joyce, Andrew Wantz, and plenty of others. There's a lot to still watch out for, and the next round of cuts will be even more interesting.