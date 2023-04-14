Ranking the 3 most disappointing Angels players this season so far
1) LA Angels SP Jose Suarez is in danger of losing his spot in the rotation
Jose Suarez was one of the players I said had to get off to a strong start in the 2023 season. He was coming off of a very good second half, but most of those starts came against subpar opponents. He had to prove he was capable of being a legitimate starter to last, and he has not done that whatsoever.
Suarez's most recent start didn't see him at his best, but I didn't think it was fair to put the blame on him. Washington had a ton of soft hits, and the Angels defense was abysmal behind him. The first start, however, was bad.
Suarez allowed seven runs (six earned) in 4.1 innings pitched in Seattle. He allowed Teoscar Hernandez to hit two home runs against him, and showed some of the same issues he had all of last season. He had an inability to be effective after the first time seeing a lineup. The second time was bad, the third time was awful.
He has just 8.1 innings pitched in two starts which is never a recipe for success, and he's given up 11 runs (10 earned) on 18 hits. Again, a lot of the hits were soft hits against Washington, but Suarez has not been good.
He's going to get a start in New York but if he struggles again, a move to the bullpen in favor of someone like Tucker Davidson might be necessary.