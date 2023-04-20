Zach Neto has his breakout in otherwise frustrating game vs. Yankees
The Los Angeles Angels took a risk calling up one of their top prospects, Zach Neto, less than one year after being drafted after playing in just 44 minor league games.
Neto was crushing the ball in the minors and looked comfortable this spring, but bringing someone up who's that inexperienced, even with the Angels lacking a legitimate primary shortstop, is always a risk.
After a slow start, Neto finally had his big breakout in what was otherwise a frustrating loss to the Yankees.
The Angels lost another game they should've won. The team had one hit in 15 at-bats with runners in scoring position. They wasted a solid effort from Griffin Canning and more good work from the bullpen.
The Angels are 9-9, but should be better. If Zach Neto continues to break out like he did last night, it's possible they do win some of the games they've been losing.
Neto got off to a very slow start after getting the call. The shortstop was hitless in his first nine at-bats before lining a single to left against Red Sox starter Brayan Bello. It took him three games to record his first hit. Neto then went another six at-bats before recording his next hit. This hit was a 109.9 mph screaming double to left.
Neto went on to rip two doubles to left in back-to-back at-bats yesterday. He has looked comfortable in all five games he's played in as he's rarely chased and made quality contact. He's even made a couple of really nice plays in the field. This is likely a play no other Angels shortstop on the current roster makes just because of how far Neto had to range over.
The Angels might've lost yesterday's game, but if this is the Zach Neto breakout we've been waiting for, there's a lot to be excited about. He looks like a legitimate MLB shortstop both offensively and defensively, and that's something the Angels have lacked for a long time.