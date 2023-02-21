3 Angels who will outperform the player they replaced on the roster
The Los Angeles Angels have overhauled a good chunk of their roster with proven MLB players replacing question marks. The Angels biggest issue last season was their lack of depth, and that issue has been, for the most part, fixed.
Improving a 73-89 team shouldn't be a daunting task and Perry Minasian has done a nice job putting them in a position to do that.
The Angels have acquired seven new players on MLB deals. Most of them will be better than the player they were brought in to replace. Here are three of those players who will be upgrades for the Halos.
1. Tyler Anderson will be the front-line starter the Angels hoped Noah Syndergaard would be
Noah Syndergaard was brought in on a one-year deal by the Angels worth $21 million. He was recovering from Tommy John Surgery but that didn't stop the Angels from giving him high-end money, even if it was only on a one-year deal.
Syndergaard wasn't awful by any means, posting a 3.83 ERA in 15 starts as an Angel but he wasn't the dominant starter he once was in New York. With the Angels out of contention, Syndergaard was traded to the Phillies.
Anderson went 15-5 last season with a 2.50 ERA in 30 appearances (28 starts) for the Dodgers. While nobody expects that low of an ERA again from Anderson, he should give the Angels consistent outings and eat innings. Syndergaard threw just 80 innings in 15 starts, expect more from Anderson.