3 Angels who will outperform the player they replaced on the roster
2. Hunter Renfroe is the power hitter that we hoped Jo Adell would one day develop into
Jo Adell has all the tools necessary to succeed. He's an unbelievable athlete that can run fast and hit a ball 500 feet. The problem is, Adell has been a poor defender despite the speed and doesn't make contact enough to hit well enough.
The Angels lineup fell apart once they passed Ward, Trout, and Ohtani last season. Now, the Angels extend their lineup with the Renfroe addition.
Renfroe has hit 25+ home runs in each full season he has played in and has averaged 30 in the last two seasons. He doesn't get on base a ton, but the power will be a very welcome addition and he still gets on base more than Adell.
Adell hit just eight home runs in 88 games last year. He struck out 37.5% of the time compared to Renfroe's 23.2%. Renfroe doesn't have the speed Adell has, but does everything else better.
Replacing Adell's 79 OPS+ with Renfroe's 126 OPS+ is massive. The Angels will score many more runs with Renfroe hitting fifth or sixth instead of Adell.