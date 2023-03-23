Angels postseason drought will end in 2023 according to MLB The Show's simulation
MLB The Show simulated the entire 2023 season and have posted the results. In this article you can see everything from records for every team to the stolen base leaders.
Obviously simulations on video games don't tell the whole story and will likely be wildly inaccurate, but it'll be fun to look at and see if anything from it was accurate.
LA Angels postseason drought ends in 2023 according to MLB The Show simulation
This simulation has the Angels finishing with a record of 88-74, third in the AL West but in the third Wild Card spot. Interestingly enough, they have the Rangers going 93-69, second in the West behind the Astros. I'd be shocked if the Rangers came close to 93 wins.
There are a lot of shocking results that come from this simulation. 108 wins for Toronto? Great team, won't come close to that number. 98 wins for Boston?? The Angels are a much better team than the Red Sox. 84 wins for the Yankees is also incredibly low.
An 86-win season feels about right for this team. The record is hard to predict because a lot has to go right health-wise for this team to win. If they are without players like Mike Trout, Anthony Rendon, Jared Walsh, Taylor Ward, etc. like last season, they'll be closer to 80 wins. If they stay healthy, 90+ wins is a possibility. They have depth, but there's no replacing someone like Trout if he goes down.
In the postseason, they have the Angels taking two of three against the White Sox to move on to the ALDS where they'd fall to the Astros 3-1. Is an ALDS appearance enough to entice Shohei Ohtani to stay? That remains to be seen. Would you be satisfied with 86 wins and a playoff series win?